George Floyd family to release results of own autopsy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- George Floyd's family is set to release results Monday of their own autopsy into his death.

Floyd, a black man who was in handcuffs at the time, died a week ago after a white Minneapolis officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes, ignoring bystander shouts to get off him and Floyd's cries that he couldn't breathe.

His death, captured on citizen video, sparked days of protests in Minneapolis that have spread to cities around America.

The results are scheduled to be announced at 2 p.m. on Monday during a news conference held by Attorney Ben Crump, co-counsel Antonio Romanucci and the medical professionals who conducted the autopsy.

An official autopsy last week said the combined effects of being restrained, potential intoxicants in Floyd's system and his underlying health issues, including heart disease, likely contributed to his death.