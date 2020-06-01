Eau Claire Marathon collects donations for Minneapolis families

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After a post on social media Monday morning, Eau Claire Marathon organizers found themselves with two truckloads of donations for those in need in Minneapolis.

Due to stores being closed in Minneapolis because of ongoing protests and riots, Eau Claire Marathon organizers partnered with The Lakes Running Company to collect common household items to by donated to the Minneapolis community.

They were asking for items like paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, baby items and basic hygiene products. Organizers said they were blown away by the amount the community donated on such short notice.

"We are in this together," Race Director Emi Uelmen said. "It is not just downtown Minneapolis, we are the Midwest. We are an area that wants to help out as much as we can. It's uplifting and amazing."

Organizers of the drive plan to donate all the goods to different organizations in the Minneapolis area Tuesday.