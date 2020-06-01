Dozens attend Eau Claire vigil for George Floyd

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Dozens of people gathered in downtown Eau Claire Monday for a vigil to remember the life of George Floyd.

Attendees sat in silence, holding signs, while spread out across the grass in Phoenix Park. The vigil was hosted by a Facebook group called 'Justice 4 George,' and organizers said they wanted to keep the event silent to show respect for Floyd's memory, along with others who have been subject to, and who have died from systemic racism.



After an hour of sitting quietly with occasional chants of Floyd's name, attendees began to address the group one at a time.

"I want everyone to stand up, use your voice, get uncomfortable, get loud, start having the difficult conversations, and start tackling this head-on," Jaylin Carlson said.

A number of people who addressed the crowd said they could no longer stay silent, and called out for action.

"Silence is not enough. Silence is violence," Sam Alioto said. "I just urge everyone here not only at the vigil, but also in the city of Eau Claire and the state of Wisconsin, and in the Midwest and across the world to seriously start speaking up for injustices."

Event organizers also collected supplies to send to residents in Minneapolis including toiletries, cleaning supplies and food.