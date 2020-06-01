Country Jam canceled for 2020

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Country artists will not take the stage this year at Country Jam. Officials with the festival announced Monday the 2020 event has been canceled.

In a press release, Kathy Wright, General Manager of Country Jam USA said they hung in there as long as they could. "The safety of our guests, artists, staff and community is of the utmost importance."

The July event was rescheduled for July 15-17, 2021.

Tickets for the 2020 event will automatically roll over to the 2021 event. A full refund can be requested.