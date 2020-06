Spooner (WQOW) - A Colfax woman was killed in a crash near Spooner Friday afternoon.

Jade Riley Lansing was 20 years old. The WI State Patrol said she was a passenger in the backseat of an SUV that went out of control on Hwy 53 and rolled several times. Lansing was thrown from the SUV.

The driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.