A hot, humid, breezy and active start to Meteorological summer

Happy summer 1st! June 1st marks the start of Meteorological summer. It runs from June to August. The summer solstice, the astronomical start to summer, happens on June 20th at 4:43 pm.

The day starts cloudy with scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms moving eastward into Wisconsin. There will be a few of these scattered across the Chippewa Valley through midday Monday, before a warm front brings heat, humidity, and some clearing late.

High temperatures Monday will get into the low to mid 80's with dew points surging into the low 60's by the evening. We'll gradually clear through Tuesday morning before daytime heating pumps temperatures near 90 Tuesday afternoon.

Dew points will also surge into the upper 60's to low 70's on Tuesday. This will move the heat index into the mid to upper 90's. It will also create a lot of instability leading to the threat of very strong thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the Chippewa Valley in a level 3, enhanced risk (orange), for severe weather. This means numerous thunderstorms may become severe. There is also a level 2, slight risk (yellow), and a level 1 marginal risk (green), which includes portions of Chippewa county. This means a few scattered storms may become severe.

The main threats from this round of severe weather will be the chance for large hail 2''+ in size. Very strong, damaging straight-line wind gusts and a few isolated tornadoes, too. Torrential rain will be possible in the strongest cells but minimal flooding is expected.

These thunderstorms will help wash out some of the humidity, but we'll still see dew points stuck in the 60's through Thursday. Temperatures fall back towards 80 through the weekend with minimal chances for rain and thunderstorms through Sunday.