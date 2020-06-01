15 arrested as violence continues in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) - The Madison Police Department said 15 people were arrested Sunday night during violent confrontations.

On night two, Another peaceful protest in the evening turned into chaos in downtown Madison.

Stores were looted in the State Street area and rocks and other projectiles were thrown at officers. Several officers were hurt because of it.

Of the 15 arrested, MPD said one was armed with a handgun and several tried to steal a squad car.