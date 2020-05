Posted by Katie Phernetton - WQOW on Sunday, 31 May 2020

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A protest titled "Justice for George Floyd" is taking place Sunday afternoon in Eau Claire.

According to the event listing on Facebook, it will start at noon in Phoenix Park. The protesters will then march to Owen Park where a rally will take place.

Organizers say this will be a peaceful protest.