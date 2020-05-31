Virtual vigil and community discussion held in honor of George Floyd

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For those unable to take to the streets of Eau Claire in protest on Sunday, a virtual vigil was held on both Facebook and Zoom, with a focus on remembering George Floyd, while sparking important discussion.

The streamed event, hosted by Uniting Bridges and UWEC Anti-racist Faculty, invited speakers ranging from political leaders, to law enforcement, to local artists, who shared poetry and music during the vigil.



Organizers said they wanted to give the Chippewa Valley a way to safely and peacefully talk about issues in the community, and how to prevent police brutality from happening here.



Eau Claire city councilwoman and Hmong community leader Mai Xiong said in order to fight oppression, people of all races need to band together, especially those in the brown and black community.

"We continue to divide ourselves, we continue to be smaller," said Xiong."When we come together, and stand together, we become the majority. We need to be able to stand together and fight for each other."



Those who attended were also asked to leave a candle in their window Sunday night in honor of Floyd.