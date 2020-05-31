Large crowd protests George Floyd’s death in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Hundreds, if not more than 1,000, attended a rally on Sunday afternoon in Eau Claire protesting the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, died while in police custody last week.

The protest in Eau Claire started at noon in Phoenix Park. Attendees marched to Owen Park where they cheered on speakers.

During the march, participants chanted "George Floyd" and "no justice, no peace," along with other sayings.

There have been no signs of violence related to the protest. Organizers said going into the protest that it would be peaceful.