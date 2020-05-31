June starts hot and humid

After another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and very low humidity, heat, humidity and the chance for storms are about to make a return.

The rest of the evening will be dry and comfortable, but cloud cover will begin to increase overnight before the chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Monday morning.

The best chances will be before noon. The severe threat Monday is low, but an isolated strong to severe storm is possible.

Humidity will continue to creep up during the day Monday, and by Monday afternoon and evening, we'll be feeling summer-like with temperatures in the low 80s, and dew points in the 60s.

We stay warm and humid overnight into Tuesday, before we likely break into the upper 80s, near 90 for the first time this year by Tuesday afternoon. We should stay dry through the first part of Tuesday, but the chance for storms returns during the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday's severe threat is looking more impressive than Monday's with a threat for storms to pack hail or damaging winds. As a result, there is currently a level two risk for severe weather for part of the area Tuesday.

The rest of the upcoming week will not be as hot or humid as Tuesday, but temperatures will still be above average.