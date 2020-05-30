Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Milwaukee

Milwaukee (WQOW) - Wisconsin National Guard soldiers have been called to help law enforcement amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

Saturday, Governor Tony Evers authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to aid the Milwaukee law enforcement response to peaceful protest disruptions.

Governor Evers, County Executive Crowley, and Mayor Barrett released the following statement: “It is critical that people are able to peacefully express their anger and frustration about systemic racism and injustice, in Milwaukee, the State of Wisconsin, and our Nation. This limited authorization of citizen soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard will help protect people who are exercising their First Amendment rights and ensure the safety of the public.”