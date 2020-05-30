Wedding venue adjusts to gathering regulations

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Planning a wedding can be stressful enough as is, and now with restrictions on gatherings, venue owners said they're doing their best to make sure the couples they work with can still have their dream wedding.

Michaela Hanson, a wedding coordinator at Florian Gardens, said most of her job now is working to keep couples, vendors, and the staff she works with updated on new regulations and guidelines from both the state and county.



She said many couples have chosen to postpone their weddings until the fall, or even next year, and some have completely canceled their plans.



Some, have even gone for what Hanson calls an "elopement style" ceremony on their original date.



"Maybe it's 10 or 20 of their closest friends and family out here in our gardens," said Hanson. "We'll do their ceremony, we'll decorate, she'll wear her dress, we'll have the flowers, the DJ, the photographer, all the works, just a really small kind of micro-ceremony, and then maybe doing the reception, or maybe a ceremony and reception later."



Hanson added that even though the wedding bookings this summer are low, Florian Gardens hasn't had to make any changes to their payment policies yet, and offer money transfers for cancellations.