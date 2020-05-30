Thousands ignore Minneapolis curfew as U.S. protests spread

Minneapolis (AP) - Thousands of protesters ignored a curfew and vows of a forceful police response to take to the Minneapolis streets for the fourth straight night, as the anger stoked by the police killing of George Floyd spread to more cities across the U.S.



The Pentagon on Saturday ordered the Army to put military police units on alert to head to the city on short notice at President Donald Trump's request, according to three people with direct knowledge of the orders.



The rare step came as the violence spread to other cities: a man shot dead in Detroit, police cars battered in Atlanta and skirmishes with police in New York City.