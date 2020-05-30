Frost Advisory in effect overnight

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory from midnight through 8 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the low to mid 30s overnight within the advisory area, which means there is the potential for patchy frost to develop. Temperatures outside the advisory area are expected to fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Frost could kill uncovered plants or flowers within this area, so it is a good idea to bring in or cover sensitive vegetation tonight.