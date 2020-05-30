Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams
Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
