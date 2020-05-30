 Skip to Content

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office disavows former deputy’s comments

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office is responding to a disturbing comment made by a former deputy regarding the Minneapolis protests.

According to a news release on Friday, the sheriff's office was notified of what it calls "some very concerning social media commentary." 

The post by former deputy Edgar Henricks says  "lock and load" and suggests the rioters should be shot to make the world a better place.

The sheriff's office said Henricks has not been affiliated with them since 2008.   It calls his comment "highly inappropriate, insensitive, rogue and callous."

