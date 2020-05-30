Dry and comfortable Sunday before heat and humidity return

It's been a very comfortable start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine. The good news is if you liked, today's weather, there's more of it on the way.

With very low dew points this afternoon, a clear sky and light winds expected overnight, it will be a chilly night for us in western Wisconsin. For many of us, lows will bottom out from the upper 30s to low 40s, but lows will be the coldest approaching north central Wisconsin.

These areas could see overnight lows in the mid or even low 30s, prompting a Frost Advisory from the National Weather Service for Taylor, Clark and Jackson County from midnight to 8 a.m. If you live in these areas or frost-prone spots, it's a good idea to cover or bring inside sensitive plants.

Sunday will start cool with plenty of sunshine. Sunday afternoon will be a few degrees warmer than today with highs in the low to mid 70s expected. It will be another excellent day to get outside and enjoy the day. Humidity will stay low through Sunday before a warm front brings increasing heat, humidity, and a chance for showers or storms Monday.

Clouds will begin to increase late Sunday evening as the front gets closer. Monday itself will be humid with a chance for showers or thunderstorms and highs near 80.

Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper 80s, possibly close to 90 and humid. While there will be a slight chance for storms, the best chance will come later Tuesday into Wednesday.

While the greatest heat and humidity is expected during the first half of the week, temperatures will remain warm throughout the upcoming week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.