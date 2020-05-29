Uniting Bridges to host virtual candlelight vigil for George Floyd

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A lot of people are processing the death of George Floyd, including folks right here in the Chippewa Valley. That's why Uniting Bridges of Eau Claire is hosting a virtual candlelight vigil.

At the vigil, a friend of Floyd will talk about who he was as a person. Attendees will also recite poetry, sing, and express to city officials what they need in order to feel safe in their own community.

The group's president Selika Ducksworth-Lawton said part of the reason they're holding it virtually is because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. But the bigger reason: They don't want to give people a chance to create chaos like in Minneapolis.



"We have a very different police force here and we want to keep it that way. This event we hope will allow people to be seen as the humans we are and to build a community, and not an us versus them mentality," said Ducksworth-Lawton.

Ducksworth-Lawton said they also hope Eau Claire police chief Matt Rokus will speak at their event to talk about riot prevention strategies and how to prevent police brutality.

The virtual vigil takes place Sunday, May 31, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for the Facebook event, and here to join the Zoom meeting Sunday.

Ducksworth-Lawton is also asking people to light a candle and display it in their window Sunday evening in honor of Floyd.