Trump calls Minneapolis protesters ‘thugs,’ vows action

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to take action to bring the city of Minneapolis under control, calling violent protesters "thugs."

He tweeted Friday that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Overnight, protesters outraged by the death of a black man in police custody torched a Minneapolis police station.

Trump's tweet about "the shooting" drew another warning from Twitter for his rhetoric, with the social media giant saying he had "violated the Twitter rules about glorifying violence."

The move came a day after Trump signed an executive order challenging the site's liability protections. Trump's tweet came after three days of violent protests over the death of George Floyd.

By JILL COLVIN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press