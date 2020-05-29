Thank You staff at Marshfield Medical Center

Today News 18 Daybreak would like to thank the entire staff at Marshfield Medical Center!

Today's thank you comes from Bill Priest the chief administrative officer. He says that he has been nothing short of amazed by the nurses, providers, and staff for so thoroughly preparing for the anticipated COVID-19 surgeries and continuing to take care of the many patients who continue to need our help day in and day out. He says that the Chippewa Valley is in good hands with these local health care heroes. He would like to thank each and every one of them from the bottom of his heart.

