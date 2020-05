Chippewa County (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man charged with sexually assaulting a child is going to prison.

On Friday, Judge Steve Gibbs sentenced Jay Fasbender Sr. to three years behind bars.

He was charged in 2018 when a boy said Fasbender had sexual contact with him several years earlier when he was 13 or 14.

Earlier this year, the child sexual assault charges were reduced to 3rd degree sexual assault as part of a plea bargain.