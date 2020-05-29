Pesky clouds limit sunshine Friday, but a beautiful weekend ahead

The cold front has passed and we now have a much cooler and more comfortable air mass in place for the weekend.

A secondary wave with low level moisture has produced a layer of stratocumulus clouds which will limit sunshine for Friday. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60's with very low dew points in the low 40's.

Models suggest a very slight chance for isolated drizzle, mainly through central Wisconsin, but with the dry air filtering in, very little if any will make it to the ground.

It will be breezy Friday with winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. By early Friday evening we should see the cleaing begin and the sunshine return. This will keep the cool but comfortable weather around through the weekend.

High pressure will take over and help push temperatures back towards 70 Saturday. Sunshine will reign and we'll try to go for the low to mid 70's for Sunday.

The temperature outlook looks much warmer heading into the first week of June. There's a greater than 50% chance we'll see warmer than average temperatures through next weekend. A pattern that will likely last into the second week of June too.