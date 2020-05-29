Peaceful protests allowed under Eau Claire County public health order

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Health Department has said that peaceful public protests, like ones seen across the nation in response to the recent events in the Twin Cities, are allowed under the county's COVID-19 public health order.

Health director Lieske Giese said the order doesn't prohibit such gatherings that are expressing free speech, such as those protesting racism.



However, she does want to remind folks who want to organize or take part in those events should still be social distancing and wearing masks.



Giese also said in response to the situation in Minneapolis that racism is a public health issue, and it can be seen in how COVID-19 has affected communities.

"People of color are dying, getting ill and dying at much higher rates than white individuals in our world," Giese said. "Public health sees racism as a public health issue because of outcomes like this."



Giese said every community can and should do better in addressing racism.



Friday also marked the beginning of the county's new health order allowing gatherings of up to 20 people outdoors. The new order goes until June 11.