New local music playlist now playing over Downtown Eau Claire speakers

Eau Claire (WQOW)- If you're venturing downtown in the near future, you'll likely hear some new local tunes in the air.

The South Barstow Business Improvement District and Converge Radio have teamed up to bring more local music to the streets by creating a new playlist to play over the sound system in Downtown Eau Claire. For many years, speakers downtown have been playing what they called "elevator" music in the streets, but the new rotation will include primarily local music and Converge Radio will update the playlist regularly.

Organizers hope the change of tunes will welcome area residents back to the downtown area with a more vibrant atmosphere.

"Not everyone's going to love every song that plays, but we want to welcome people back in a way that is engaging and can make them feel happy and look forward to something new," said Erin Klaus, South Barstow Business District chair.

The music can be heard seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and downtown businesses will have the option to stream the same playlist in their buildings as well.