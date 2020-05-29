How George Floyd’s death takes a mental toll on black Americans

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The video of a deadly encounter between George Floyd and four Minneapolis police officers can be hard to watch, and experts say it's especially traumatizing to the mental health of the African American community.

Doctor Stacey Jackson teaches black psychology at UW-Eau Claire.

She said watching the killing of Floyd and other black individuals on the news or social media over and over can take a significant toll both mentally and physically.

Jackson said students, friends and family who are black told her they worry that something they do will be criminalized and adds those concerns can lead to PTSD and depression.

"For my own sanity, I've had to kind of keep things a bit at a distance. It's very easy for that image of George Floyd to change from George Floyd to my son, my dad, my uncle," Jackson said. "You know at some point in time, you have to keep yourself at a bit of a distance so you can work on yourself and cope and heal."

To help with healing, Jackson suggests using cultural-based coping. Part of that means getting in touch with who you are, where you come from and celebrating yourself.