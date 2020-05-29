This cool and dry weather pattern lasts through the weekend, but with more sunshine than we saw Friday temperatures should slowly rise. Expect highs in the upper 60s to near 70 today then into the low to mid 70s for Sunday.

Thankfully, it will be dry after early week heavy rain wiped out our precipitation deficit and put Eau Claire nearly an inch to an inch and a half above average in all categories. This will make for great fishing weather with the sunshine and light wind. It might be a little chilly, especially early in the day so perhaps bring a sweatshirt or light jacket.

After that early week rain and this weekend sun, the grass and weeds will continue to grow very quickly and will likely need to be cut again this weekend, preferably before the rain chances Monday through Wednesday.

During this stretch, we will see a warm front move through Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, followed by possibly our hottest day of 2020 so far with highs near 90 and it'll also be very humid.

Some pop up showers and storms are possible Tuesday, but best chances hold off until Tuesday night through Wednesday when a cold front moves through.

Even after this front, the second half of next week still looks to remain above average.