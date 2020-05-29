EC Parks and Recreation Department to hold Virtual Water Safety Fest

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With water parks and pools delaying opening up for the season, more people will be heading to lakes and rivers to cool off.

The Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department wants to make sure swimmers stay safe, so they're hosting a Virtual Water Safety Fest on June 8.

The event will include eight interactive lessons taught by water safety expects, using Red Cross safety guidelines.

The topics will be specifically designed for swimming safety in unsupervised waters and will include how to provide help for a struggling swimmer, why you should never swim alone and when and how to use the Heimlich maneuver.

"Here in the Chippewa Valley, water is a part of our lives," said Chad Duerkop, program supervisor for the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. "We live in a confluence of two major rivers, we have lakes nearby. We want to give these simple steps, ideas and skills to make people, families and children safer around water."

The link for the lessons will be up at 1 p.m. on Monday June 8 on the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry, and Fairfax Pool's, Facebook page.