CVTC’s proposed budget submitted for approval

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Two months after the $48.8 million referendum was passed, the Chippewa Valley Technical College's 2021 budget was approved by the district board and submitted for approval.

The budget focuses on purchasing property for expansion in River Falls, groundwork for a new fabrication lab at CVTC's Manufacturing Center in Eau Claire and remodeling older facilities.

The college will also be adding graphic design, agricultural technology and a licensed practical nursing program to their curriculum.

CVTC President Bruce Barker told News 18 the construction projects will have little impact on the school's operating budget, which is expected to be reduced.

He also said the current pandemic did impact both the planning and execution of the proposed budget.

"Over 40% of our budget comes from the state," Barker said. "We were scheduled to get an increase from the state this year, that was passed in last year's biennial budget. We're assuming that we will not get that, so we've made other cost projections to be very, very conservative."

The budget would cost the owner of a $150,000 home about $20 more per year in taxes.

Final approval of the budget is scheduled for June 25, and a public hearing will precede that board meeting.