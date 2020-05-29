Breaking: Crews searching for person in Chippewa River

Chippewa Falls(WQOW) - Emergency crews in Chippewa Falls are searching for a person in the river.

Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas says the report came in as a potential person in the Chippewa River.

The search is happening near the Pumphouse Bridge.

Douglas says they got the call around 10:30 a.m. He is asking everyone to stay out of the area.

If you were in the area around 10:30 you are asked to contact dispatch.

Douglas said it is not known if a boat was involved.

Douglas added they are in contact with Xcel Energy to slow water coming from the Lake Wissota Dam and slowing it leaving down stream.

Mayo One is circling in the air. Douglas said State Patrol is en route with drones. That is in addition to boats in the water.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.