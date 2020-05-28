 Skip to Content

Still awaiting: Minneapolis press conference on George Floyd death investigation

George Floyd

Minneapolis (WQOW) - Authorities in Minneapolis, including FBI agents and attorneys, will provide a media briefing at 3 p.m.

Protests continue throughout the city on Thursday, three days after George Floyd died while in police custody.

