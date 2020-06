Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Leaders of SpringFest in Chippewa Falls have pulled the plug on the 2020 event.

In a statement on Facebook, they cite large group limitations and concerns for the safety of staff and attendees.

The event is now scheduled for May 21-22, 2021.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair, held on the same grounds as SpringFest, is still scheduled for July 8-12 of this year.