Rusk County woman dies after being hit by vehicle

Rusk County (WQOW) - A Rusk County woman has died a few days after being hit by a vehicle north of Tony.

It happened on Highway I near Mae West Road at 10:58 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, two people, Wayne Zillmer, 47, and Shanae Zillmer, 38, were hit by the vehicle.

Rusk County authorities tell News 18 the two people were standing next to their UTV when they were hit by a 16-year-old female driver.

Both of the Zillmers and the 16-year-old driver were taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office says Shanae Zillmer died a few days after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. There is no word on if the teen will be cited or charged for the crash.