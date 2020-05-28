Ramone’s offers ice cream to first responders

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For the last two days Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor has offered up free ice cream to all first responders, hospital and nursing home workers.

All these essential workers had to do was show their badge and they got a scoop of any of Ramone's twenty-four flavors. Owners said it's their way of saying thank you to all the local heroes.

"Part of it too is my mom was a nurse," said Blayne Midthun, co-owner of Ramone's. "She is a retired nurse at this point and it's been kind of ingrained in me, the importance of the medical profession and what they do for us each and every day. We just wanted to say thank you."

Ramone's also has a program called "Cash for Cause," which gives every cash tip the ice cream parlor receives to a local charity. They have raised over eighty thousand dollars in three years, and hope to reach one hundred thousand by the end of summer.