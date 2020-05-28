Local nutrition shop donates beverages to hospice care workers

Eau Claire (WQOW)- A local smoothie and juice bar is showing appreciation for essential workers by fueling them for their day.

Inspire Nutrition donated shakes and tea to essential workers at St. Croix Hospice to recognize them for their efforts as health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations were the final stop of Inspire Nutrition's "Share the Love" campaign of donating beverages and meals to essential workers in the community.

Employees at St. Croix Hospice say it is nice to be recognized for the hard work they have put in for the last couple of months.

"They recognize for our health care workers and our clinical team out there right now that it's difficult," said Sarah Roseth, regional director of clinical operations at St. Croix Hospice. "It's trying to serve patients during this time and it's been challenging, so they're recognizing our team, which we really appreciate. We appreciate being recognized as health care workers."

As part of the campaign, Inspire Nutrition says they raised over $1,400 from the community to donate the beverages, and provided 142 drinks to essential workers throughout the duration of the campaign.