Local law enforcement says police force should start with least aggressive form

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - With attention still on the situation involving George Floyd in Minneapolis, the question of police force, and the amount that should be used, is at the forefront of the incident.

Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said what happened in Minnesota was not typical protocol that law enforcement should follow.

He said anyone hired by his department, whether they're jailers, patrolmen or investigators, go through an intensive field trailing program that covers the use of force.

It's there that recruits are taught to start with the least aggressive form and build from that, depending on what the situation calls for.

He stressed there is no such thing as too much training.

"We train, we train and we train," said Kowalczyk. "Because as we all know the more training that you do, you're going to rely on that training when push comes to shove. The severity of the call, the suspect or person that is being detained or attempting to be detained, all that plays a factor as to what type of force that we use."

Sheriff Kowalczyk said he teaches law enforcement officials that their best weapon is their mouths, and verbal commands are a very effective tool.