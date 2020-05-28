Job hunting during the pandemic, importance of building a professional online presence

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Many 2020 graduates are looking to begin their careers, but because of the global pandemic, some experts say the job hunt will be very different this time around.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, DWD staff received more than 570,000 unemployment applications between March 15 and May 23.

Michelle Shrader, a career counselor at the Advising, Retention and Career Center of UW-Eau Claire, said students heavily rely on job fairs and internships to jump-start their careers, but many of those have been canceled.

That's why she said it's important for graduates to build their professional online presence.

Shrader recommends using LinkedIn to connect with employers, but whether you're networking in-person or virtually, she said you need to make your application stand out.

"It's important that applicants are still continuing to customize their materials, still reading the job description and customizing to employer goals and mission, but also still taking part in those types of virtual events and connecting with employers on those different types of platforms to help build a name for themselves with that employer," said Shrader.

Shrader also suggested Handshake, an online platform specifically meant for students and alumni. There, people can look for jobs and advice on salary negotiation and online branding.