Early showers move east, gradual clearing brings cooler and more comfortable weather

Strong showers with a few weak thunderstorms stretch from Green Bay and Rhinelander down through Wausau, Stevens Point and down into La Crosse early Thursday.

Localized rainfall amounts have already exceeded 0.5'' in Eau Claire with some areas to the southeast recording over an inch. High moisture content and low level lifting will keep the showers fueled through the mid-morning hours.

These will linger across portions of western Wisconsin until a secondary cold front can get the stalled line moving. That will bring gradual clearing and eventually sunshine in the late afternoon.

Thursday highs will be in the upper 70's with dew points in the 60's early. The surface cold front and upper level wave will bring dew points down into the low 50's by the evening hours.

The cooler air will keep temperatures out of the 70's for Friday, but there will be plenty of sunshine through the weekend. Saturday we'll rebound back into the 70's and Sunday we'll warm up further.

The first week of June looks warms and humid again with thunderstorms possible along the way. The official start of Meteorological summer will definitely feel like it!