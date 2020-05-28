Cool and comfortable weekend ahead!

We were still warm today, especially in areas that saw more sunshine. That was generally west of Eau Claire as cloud cover cleared behind a cold front that moved through last night.

Eau Claire saw the humidity drop quickly this morning behind that front, too, with oppressive humidity in the low to mid 60s all last night ending around 8 AM. Dew points dropped 15 degrees in just three hours from 8 to 11 this morning, and we've been comfortably in the 40s since then with even some spots dropping to the 30s!

Dew points will return to the 40s tonight, but they will remain there and that means very comfortable sleeping weather.

It's still very humid for the southeastern half of the state as that slow moving front continues its crawl across the state. All the rain on radar is in this humid air to our southeast, and we're drying out and stay clear through the night. This allows temperatures to drop into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning, and highs tomorrow will likely stay in the upper 60s. That's about 5 degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 73.

We will have plenty of sunshine through the weekend, though tomorrow could have some clouds through the middle of the day. Temperatures slowly rise this weekend but we will stay sunny and dry as high pressure holds overhead.

They will be near 70 Saturday and back to the mid 70s Sunday.

Temperatures and humidity increase again next week, and there will be two or three chances for showers and thunderstorms, but nothing looks widespread at this point.