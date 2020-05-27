Relief from humidity arrives Thusday!

Today continued the trend for warm and humid air, though the atmosphere has settled down a bit. Highs still pushed close to 80 for most, however there was an area just northwest of Eau Claire that was stuck in the 60s to mid 70s.

This was because of scattered showers stuck along a front that has been stationary much of the day. This is the same front that brought several rounds of stronger thunderstorms over the past couple days, but thankfully severe weather parameters are much lower today. All the front can form is some scattered showers and at most a rumble or two of thunder.

This area has been cooler thanks to that rain-cooled air, but it still is quite humid everywhere in Western Wisconsin. However, we can see relief on the dew point map just to our northwest with a few 40s and 50s showing up in Minnesota on the cool side of our stationary front.

Thankfully, that front will start to move again tonight, and as it does will fire up more scattered showers and thunderstorms, though again severe weather is not expected. This front along with rain and storms look to be southeast of Eau Claire by tomorrow morning, meaning our rain chances end fairly early in the day. The exception is areas south of highway 10 as well as Clark County south of highway 29 where rain could hang on just a little longer.

Temperatures will still be warm tomorrow afternoon, especially further west where the clouds clear earlier in the day. Still, expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80, but thankfully humidity will be falling fast. We'll start to see that dew point drop tonight as that front passes, and dew points should be near 60 by daybreak tomorrow.

They'll continue to fall before noon, but will really start to fall in the afternoon. In fact, dew points look to be in the 40s by the evening. This means that while you'll still likely need the air conditioner tonight to deal with the humidity and the likelihood of needing windows closed for those rain chances.

Tomorrow's AC usage will be determined by your comfort level with the temperature and not the humidity which will be gone by afternoon. Most will be able to open up windows tomorrow night to let some cool and dry air back in as temperatures cool down for the upcoming weekend.

We should remain dry, too, which is good news after all the rain some spots ended up with for the first half of this week. Temperatures and humidity do look to rise again next week.