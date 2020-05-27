Regis High School holds individual in-person commencements

Eau Claire (WQOW)- As schools across the United States hold virtual commencement ceremonies for graduating students, some local graduates are walking across the stage and celebrating with their families.

Regis High School is holding in-person individual commencement ceremonies for 65 graduates of the class of 2020 Wednesday and Thursday.



It is far from a traditional ceremony, as each student is assigned a 10-minute window when family members are allowed inside the auditorium to watch the graduate receive their diploma.

Seven valedictorians and two salutatorians will also give speeches during their time slots.

Although the ceremony is not in a typical format, one student says she is just grateful to celebrate with her family.

"I moved around a lot during my school years, and to have my family there with me, they're more like my graduating class because they've been the one constant group of people in my life," said Riley Michaud, a Regis High School graduate. "I'm so beyond thankful to have them witness me walk across the stage. I wouldn't trade it for anything."

Regis is also live streaming the ceremonies on its website. Other area schools will move forward with virtual ceremonies. Eau Claire North High School's graduation will take place on Thursday, and Memorial High School students will graduate on Friday.