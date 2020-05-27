New Eau Claire County public health order starts Friday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire County will have a new public health order starting Friday, with some changes to public gathering requirements.

The new order now allows up to 20 people to gather outside. Indoor gatherings are still limited to 10 people, and all previous requirements for businesses and buildings are still in place.



However, those planning outdoor events are required to have information on all attendees in case an outbreak occurs.

"We need to be able to notify those people quickly in order to do the case investigation and contact tracing that we're required to do in this public health epidemic," said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese. "So, we really need to make sure that we can, in those gatherings reach people quickly."

The public health order will stay in effect until June 11.



To see the full order, click or tap here.