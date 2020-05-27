Local theater group to broadcast virtual play

Eau Claire (WQOW)- While the lights have dimmed on many stages across the Chippewa Valley due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one theater group is looking to bring local entertainment back into the spotlight.

Nonprofit theater company Performance Anxiety Inc. will air a virtual performance of the classic play "The Importance of Being Earnest."



Volunteer performers recorded the play over Zoom, and will host a Facebook watch party where theater lovers can tune in.

The group says after many of their spring and summer projects were canceled, they decided to put on a virtual play to give Chippewa Valley residents a source of local entertainment that they have been missing.

"The idea of keeping this theater going and keeping the local theater happening, it's great to tune into Netflix and Hulu and watch things on there, but people are looking to be more involved and see faces they know and see people that are local," said Lauren Lierman, board member for Performance Anxiety.

The play is free to watch, but the group encourages viewers to donate to both Performance Anxiety and the Together Chippewa Valley fund. To learn more about how to watch and how to donate, click/tap here.