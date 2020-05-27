Legislators discuss statewide COVID-19 response

Wisconsin (WQOW)- Wednesday Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, Assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz and State Senator LaTonya Johnson talked with Wisconsinites via a statewide town hall about what is being done at the state level to support residents while fighting COVID-19.

A major talking point at the event, hosted by the State Innovation Exchange (SiX), focused on the challenges of holding safe elections and maintaining democracy during a pandemic.

Lt. Gov. Barnes referenced the April 7 spring primary, and said the best approach going forward is to increase absentee voting.

"Too many people weren't able to jump through the numerous hoops to cast their vote," Lt. Gov. Barnes said. "Our administration is going to do everything in our power to ensure nothing like the spring election ever happens again in Wisconsin.

The legislators also described the challenges of keeping Wisconsinites healthy with no statewide 'Safer-at-Home' order in place. Barnes said it is important to keep wearing masks and practicing social distancing so we don't undo the progress made while the order was in place. He said before the order was struck down, the state was meeting five of the six criteria to reopen under the "Badger Bounce Back" plan, but now we are only meeting three.

Rep. Hintz said Wisconsin currently has the second fewest restrictions at the state level in the nation, only behind South Dakota.

"The one thing that I've learned from being an elected official in the middle of a pandemic is you can't legislate safety," Sen. Johnson said. "You can't make people be responsible. You can't make people do the right thing. You can't make people care about their neighbors. You can try, and you can insist, but you can't force that to happen."

Johnson said the best thing to do right now is to follow CDC guidelines to stay safe. She also recommends contacting your local elected officials to let your voice be heard.