Eau Claire community members celebrate high school seniors

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Although high school seniors may not get traditional graduation ceremonies this year, the Eau Claire community has come together to show support in a creative way.

Earlier this week, community members decorated fences of both Eau Claire Memorial and North High School with signs, balloons and streamers for the grads.

While this week's severe weather has already blown away most of the decorations at North High School you can still drive by Memorial High School to see how the community has honored the class of 2020.