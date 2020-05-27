Catholic churches in the La Crosse Diocese prepare for public Mass

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - This weekend, Catholic churches in the area are free to hold Mass in person for the first time since the pandemic reached Wisconsin, but not without some changes.

The Diocese of La Crosse is limiting churches to just 25 percent of their normal occupancy, with some pews blocked off to keep them sanitary.



Folks will need to sign up for a time to attend by contacting their parish.



Things like songbooks, prayer cards and holy water are no also longer provided.



Communion will still be offered, but those who administer it are encouraged to wear masks and gloves, and everything is thoroughly sanitized between each service.



Fr. Justin Kizewski with Holy Ghost Parish in Chippewa Falls also reminds his congregation that there's still no obligation to attend Mass at this time.

"No one would be forced to come when there's a degree of risk, and there will be, at least for the near future," said Fr. Kizewski. "So, we don't want that, but we do want them to be able to express their faith, to worship their God publicly."



The diocese doesn't have a set time frame of how long these regulations will last, and say they may need to be adjusted as the pandemic continues.