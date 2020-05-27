4 community members apply for spot on Eau Claire School Board

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Four people want a spot on the Eau Claire School Board after being passed over earlier in the month.

Melissa Allen, Justin Hendrickson, Omar Parks and Erica Zerr are all seeking the void that will be created when Eric Torres steps down on May 29.

Those four candidates were among 13 who wanted to replace Laurie Klinkhammer earlier in the month. Dr. Marquell Johnson was eventually selected.

The newest member will be selected on June 1. Their duties will begin two days later.