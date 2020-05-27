“100 Deadliest Days” begins for teenage drivers

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Before you hand the keys to your teen this summer, you should know that the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the "100 Deadliest Days" for teenage drivers.

The 100 days are marked by an increase in car crashes for teenagers, sometimes even doubling in the count, according to AAA.

Because school is out for the summer, teenagers are spending more time on the roads.

This year, AAA officials said there's an even greater risk than in previous years.

"The fact that a lot of the structured programming they may be going to have been canceled, or even some of the places where they go to socialize are not open yet," said Nick Jarmusz, the director of public affairs for AAA. "So, you're probably going to see an increase in teens driving for the sake of driving, you know what we used to call cruising around, just for the sake of getting out and socializing with each other."

To keep kids safe, Jarmusz suggested taking a few practice drives with your teen to refresh their skills, alongside knowing where they are headed, how many people will be in the car and when they will be home.

Jarmusz also emphasized the most helpful thing parents can do is model safe driving behavior themselves.