Parade of Homes to be held online this summer

Chippewa Valley (WQOW)- A popular event for Chippewa Valley home buyers and builders is going virtual this year.

The 2020 Parade of Homes hosted by the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association will be held exclusively online starting on June 24.

The event will be presented by Spin Vision Virtual Tours and showcase 24 homes through recorded videos ranging in listing from $130,000 to $1.1 million.

This year's event is free of charge, and while the association says it will take a financial hit due to a lack of revenue from ticket prices, the priority is to continue to showcase the homes to the community.

"It'll be a different way, but of course, everything's changing this year. Everybody's had to adjust and do things a little differently, so we're just excited to bring the Parade of Homes to the Chippewa Valley in this format," said Christina Thrun, executive officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.

The parade will feature both new and remodeled homes, and while a majority of the homes will be released in June, tours for additional homes will be released in July. The association is still planning to host their fall parade of homes in person, starting on October 1.