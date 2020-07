Eau Claire (WQOW) - An event that normally raises money to fight hunger in the Chippewa Valley has been added to the ever-growing list of canceled events for the summer.

Taste of the Valley was slated for Sunday, June 7, at Phoenix Park.

With the spread of COVID-19 continuing, organizers have pulled the plug on the event.

Organizers say Taste of the Valley will return in 2021.